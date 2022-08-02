Twilio Inc. (TWLO) is -5.27% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on August 01, 2022, with Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) stock priced at $84.59, up 3.03% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $89.97 and dropped to $82.57 before settling in for the closing price of $84.80. TWLO’s price has ranged from $77.14 to $384.48 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 59.30% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -63.00%. With a float of $170.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $180.90 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 8199 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.25, operating margin of -31.69, and the pretax margin is -33.81.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Twilio Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 86.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 15, was worth 70,535. In this transaction Chief Product Officer of this company sold 853 shares at a rate of $82.69, taking the stock ownership to the 160,358 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 06, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 1,454 for $90.21, making the entire transaction worth $131,165. This insider now owns 90,000 shares in total.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -33.43 while generating a return on equity of -9.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -63.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Twilio Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 8.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.43, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Twilio Inc. (TWLO)

Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) saw its 5-day average volume 3.57 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.68.

During the past 100 days, Twilio Inc.’s (TWLO) raw stochastic average was set at 10.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 54.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 81.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $92.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $181.44. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $90.70 in the near term. At $94.04, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $98.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $83.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $79.24. The third support level lies at $75.90 if the price breaches the second support level.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 15.79 billion, the company has a total of 181,679K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,842 M while annual income is -949,900 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 875,360 K while its latest quarter income was -221,630 K.