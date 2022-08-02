United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 12,112 M

On August 01, 2022, United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) opened at $36.69, higher 2.56% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $37.945 and dropped to $36.36 before settling in for the closing price of $36.75. Price fluctuations for UAL have ranged from $30.54 to $54.52 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Industrials sector has dropped its sales by -7.60% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 75.90% at the time writing. With a float of $325.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $326.70 million.

In an organization with 91200 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -15.07, operating margin of -17.82, and the pretax margin is -10.38.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Airlines industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of United Airlines Holdings Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 62.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 26, was worth 890,940. In this transaction Director of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $35.64, taking the stock ownership to the 150,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 25, when Company’s Director bought 25,000 for $35.84, making the entire transaction worth $896,082. This insider now owns 125,000 shares in total.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$4.21) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -7.97 while generating a return on equity of -35.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.97 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 75.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.34. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.80, a number that is poised to hit 2.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 9.25 million. That was inferior than the volume of 13.82 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.79.

During the past 100 days, United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s (UAL) raw stochastic average was set at 23.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 36.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $39.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $43.58. However, in the short run, United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $38.30. Second resistance stands at $38.92. The third major resistance level sits at $39.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $36.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.75. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $35.13.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) Key Stats

There are currently 326,745K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 12.20 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 24,634 M according to its annual income of -1,964 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 12,112 M and its income totaled 329,000 K.