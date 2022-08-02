Uxin Limited (UXIN) with a beta value of 0.86 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

August 01, 2022, Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) trading session started at the price of $0.6895, that was -16.17% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.6951 and dropped to $0.48 before settling in for the closing price of $0.70. A 52-week range for UXIN has been $0.36 – $4.10.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 56.50%. With a float of $176.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $396.12 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 693 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -2.48, operating margin of -121.53, and the pretax margin is -111.44.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Uxin Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Uxin Limited is 11.82%, while institutional ownership is 40.70%.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.09) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -109.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 56.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Uxin Limited (UXIN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.31

Technical Analysis of Uxin Limited (UXIN)

Looking closely at Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN), its last 5-days average volume was 1.98 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.09 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Uxin Limited’s (UXIN) raw stochastic average was set at 16.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 107.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 120.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5618, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1847. However, in the short run, Uxin Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.6974. Second resistance stands at $0.8038. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9125. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4823, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3736. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2672.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) Key Stats

There are 372,675K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 278.15 million. As of now, sales total 100,340 K while income totals -64,290 K. Its latest quarter income was 506,641 K while its last quarter net income were 1,280 M.