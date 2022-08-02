Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 47.91% last month.

A new trading day began on August 01, 2022, with Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VERV) stock priced at $24.49, down -8.20% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.53 and dropped to $22.07 before settling in for the closing price of $24.62. VERV’s price has ranged from $10.70 to $78.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -351.70%. With a float of $48.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $48.57 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 113 employees.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Verve Therapeutics Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 69.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 20, was worth 698,000. In this transaction CSO & CMO of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $34.90, taking the stock ownership to the 6,629 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 19, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 50,000 for $29.90, making the entire transaction worth $1,495,000. This insider now owns 317,839 shares in total.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.62 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -82.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.7 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -351.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VERV) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Verve Therapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 22.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.85, a number that is poised to hit -0.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV)

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VERV) saw its 5-day average volume 0.99 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.85.

During the past 100 days, Verve Therapeutics Inc.’s (VERV) raw stochastic average was set at 45.60%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 149.13% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 109.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.64. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $24.06 in the near term. At $25.53, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $26.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.61. The third support level lies at $19.14 if the price breaches the second support level.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VERV) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.55 billion, the company has a total of 58,249K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -120,310 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -30,166 K.