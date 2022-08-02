Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) posted a -29.00% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Analyst Insights

August 01, 2022, Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) trading session started at the price of $0.75, that was -6.58% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.7511 and dropped to $0.693 before settling in for the closing price of $0.76. A 52-week range for BBIG has been $0.75 – $8.50.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 45 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -12.87, operating margin of -780.97, and the pretax margin is -7311.65.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Vinco Ventures Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Vinco Ventures Inc. is 2.38%, while institutional ownership is 21.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 18, was worth 500,500. In this transaction Director of this company sold 100,000 shares at a rate of $5.00, taking the stock ownership to the 329,756 shares.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -7231.48 while generating a return on equity of -1,099.12.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -15.03

Technical Analysis of Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG)

Looking closely at Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG), its last 5-days average volume was 24.14 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 27.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Vinco Ventures Inc.’s (BBIG) raw stochastic average was set at 0.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 115.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 117.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.7128, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.8952. However, in the short run, Vinco Ventures Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.7431. Second resistance stands at $0.7761. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8012. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6850, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6599. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.6269.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) Key Stats

There are 233,141K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 162.27 million. As of now, sales total 9,790 K while income totals -713,170 K. Its latest quarter income was 11,530 K while its last quarter net income were -372,950 K.

