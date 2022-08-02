VNET (VNET Group Inc.) dropped -8.33 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on August 01, 2022, with VNET Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) stock priced at $5.08, down -8.33% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.10 and dropped to $4.72 before settling in for the closing price of $5.16. VNET’s price has ranged from $3.51 to $22.91 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 11.20% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 114.30%. With a float of $77.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $147.63 million.

The firm has a total of 3221 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.31, operating margin of +2.11, and the pretax margin is +10.75.

VNET Group Inc. (VNET) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of VNET Group Inc. is 17.30%, while institutional ownership is 76.80%.

VNET Group Inc. (VNET) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.03 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +8.08 while generating a return on equity of 7.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 114.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

VNET Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are VNET Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.74. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.66, a number that is poised to hit -0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of VNET Group Inc. (VNET)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [VNET Group Inc., VNET], we can find that recorded value of 1.51 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, VNET Group Inc.’s (VNET) raw stochastic average was set at 27.54%, which indicates a significant increase from 12.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 88.00% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 102.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.36. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.98. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.23. The third major resistance level sits at $5.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.47. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.22.

VNET Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 705.57 million, the company has a total of 145,672K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 971,320 K while annual income is 78,480 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 259,570 K while its latest quarter income was 14,310 K.