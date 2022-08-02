Search
Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) average volume reaches $10.06M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Markets

A new trading day began on August 01, 2022, with Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) stock priced at $0.3395, down -7.26% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.34 and dropped to $0.316 before settling in for the closing price of $0.35. WTRH’s price has ranged from $0.14 to $2.28 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 100.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -129.60%. With a float of $123.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $153.63 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 845 employees.

Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Waitr Holdings Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 12.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 29, was worth 36,325. In this transaction Director of this company sold 238,980 shares at a rate of $0.15, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 28, when Company’s Director sold 218,784 for $0.16, making the entire transaction worth $35,005. This insider now owns 238,980 shares in total.

Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.05 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -129.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 46.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Waitr Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.52, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH)

Looking closely at Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH), its last 5-days average volume was 7.96 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 6.07 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Waitr Holdings Inc.’s (WTRH) raw stochastic average was set at 47.84%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 153.30% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 162.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2180, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5909. However, in the short run, Waitr Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3352. Second resistance stands at $0.3496. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3592. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3112, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3016. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2872.

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 47.01 million, the company has a total of 158,436K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 182,190 K while annual income is -5,230 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 35,040 K while its latest quarter income was -77,220 K.

