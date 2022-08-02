Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) is 14.68% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On August 01, 2022, Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG) opened at $29.57, higher 3.80% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $31.22 and dropped to $29.56 before settling in for the closing price of $30.00. Price fluctuations for WMG have ranged from $23.74 to $50.23 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 10.30% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 162.70% at the time writing. With a float of $114.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $514.78 million.

In an organization with 5900 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Entertainment industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Warner Music Group Corp. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 84.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 30, was worth 382,500. In this transaction Director of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $38.25, taking the stock ownership to the 434,341 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 28, when Company’s Director sold 10,000 for $37.97, making the entire transaction worth $379,700. This insider now owns 444,341 shares in total.

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.21) by -$0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 162.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 35.41% during the next five years compared to 64.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.75. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 198.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.71, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.12 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.46 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 98.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.02.

During the past 100 days, Warner Music Group Corp.’s (WMG) raw stochastic average was set at 47.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.96% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $36.17. However, in the short run, Warner Music Group Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $31.72. Second resistance stands at $32.30. The third major resistance level sits at $33.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.98. The third support level lies at $28.40 if the price breaches the second support level.

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG) Key Stats

There are currently 514,814K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 15.68 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,301 M according to its annual income of 304,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,376 M and its income totaled 92,000 K.