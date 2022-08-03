$1.80M in average volume shows that UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) is heading in the right direction

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) kicked off on August 02, 2022, at the price of $3.69, up 4.89% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.935 and dropped to $3.64 before settling in for the closing price of $3.68. Over the past 52 weeks, UWMC has traded in a range of $3.14-$7.94.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -98.00%.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 8000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +93.90, operating margin of +69.79, and the pretax margin is +44.38.

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Mortgage Finance Industry. The insider ownership of UWM Holdings Corporation is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 45.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12, was worth 1,010,056. In this transaction EVP, Chief Strategy Officer of this company bought 277,778 shares at a rate of $3.64, taking the stock ownership to the 280,658 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 02, when Company’s SVP, CAO sold 355 for $4.81, making the entire transaction worth $1,708. This insider now owns 833 shares in total.

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.07) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +2.77 while generating a return on equity of 35.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -98.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at UWM Holdings Corporation’s (UWMC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.56, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC)

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) saw its 5-day average volume 1.47 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, UWM Holdings Corporation’s (UWMC) raw stochastic average was set at 42.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.66% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 52.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.91. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.98 in the near term. At $4.11, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.52. The third support level lies at $3.39 if the price breaches the second support level.

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.76 billion has total of 92,532K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,970 M in contrast with the sum of 98,450 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 821,790 K and last quarter income was 21,930 K.