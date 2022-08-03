$2.21M in average volume shows that GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on August 02, 2022, with GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) stock priced at $6.22, down -3.34% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.365 and dropped to $6.065 before settling in for the closing price of $6.29. GDRX’s price has ranged from $5.61 to $48.05 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 49.60% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 94.20%. With a float of $76.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $414.74 million.

The firm has a total of 756 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +89.10, operating margin of +3.72, and the pretax margin is -1.37.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of GoodRx Holdings Inc. is 4.80%, while institutional ownership is 77.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 03, was worth 85,927. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 2,600 shares at a rate of $33.05, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 03, when Company’s President, Consumer sold 35,829 for $32.40, making the entire transaction worth $1,160,796. This insider now owns 2,884,529 shares in total.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.1 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -3.39 while generating a return on equity of -3.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 94.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.14% during the next five years compared to -36.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 16.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.11. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.04, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [GoodRx Holdings Inc., GDRX], we can find that recorded value of 1.74 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

During the past 100 days, GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s (GDRX) raw stochastic average was set at 3.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 19.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 90.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.04. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.27. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.47. The third major resistance level sits at $6.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.87. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.68.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.45 billion, the company has a total of 396,458K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 745,420 K while annual income is -25,250 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 203,330 K while its latest quarter income was 12,290 K.