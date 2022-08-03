$2.74M in average volume shows that Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) is heading in the right direction

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) on August 02, 2022, started off the session at the price of $4.98, plunging -4.37% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.98 and dropped to $4.73 before settling in for the closing price of $5.03. Within the past 52 weeks, BIRD’s price has moved between $3.64 and $32.44.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -75.20%. With a float of $92.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $147.53 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 710 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.18, operating margin of -11.85, and the pretax margin is -16.06.

Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Apparel Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Allbirds Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 47.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 17, was worth 242,990. In this transaction Co-Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 50,000 shares at a rate of $4.86, taking the stock ownership to the 50,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 25,000 for $5.17, making the entire transaction worth $129,152. This insider now owns 58,333 shares in total.

Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.12) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -16.35 while generating a return on equity of -24.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -75.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) Trading Performance Indicators

Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.36, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Allbirds Inc. (BIRD)

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) saw its 5-day average volume 1.96 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.32 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, Allbirds Inc.’s (BIRD) raw stochastic average was set at 36.35%, which indicates a significant increase from 24.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 81.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.95 in the near term. At $5.09, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.59. The third support level lies at $4.45 if the price breaches the second support level.

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 659.84 million based on 147,365K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 277,470 K and income totals -45,370 K. The company made 62,760 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -21,880 K in sales during its previous quarter.