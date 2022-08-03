24.93% percent quarterly performance for HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) is not indicative of the underlying story

August 02, 2022, HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO) trading session started at the price of $47.64, that was 2.74% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $49.17 and dropped to $47.43 before settling in for the closing price of $47.41. A 52-week range for DINO has been $27.76 – $58.50.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 11.80% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 191.00%. With a float of $162.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $175.08 million.

The firm has a total of 4208 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +6.26, operating margin of +4.36, and the pretax margin is +4.28.

HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward HF Sinclair Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of HF Sinclair Corporation is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 65.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 06, was worth 532,500. In this transaction President, Renewables of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $53.25, taking the stock ownership to the 138,522 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 03, when Company’s President, Renewables sold 10,000 for $52.41, making the entire transaction worth $524,100. This insider now owns 148,522 shares in total.

HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.13) by $0.86. This company achieved a net margin of +2.99 while generating a return on equity of 10.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 191.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 22.65% during the next five years compared to 33.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.39, a number that is poised to hit 4.57 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [HF Sinclair Corporation, DINO], we can find that recorded value of 1.64 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.06.

During the past 100 days, HF Sinclair Corporation’s (DINO) raw stochastic average was set at 61.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $47.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $38.82. Now, the first resistance to watch is $49.44. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $50.18. The third major resistance level sits at $51.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $47.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $46.70. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $45.96.

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO) Key Stats

There are 223,230K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 10.80 billion. As of now, sales total 18,389 M while income totals 558,320 K. Its latest quarter income was 7,459 M while its last quarter net income were 159,970 K.