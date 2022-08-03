Search
Shaun Noe
$3.01M in average volume shows that Hippo Holdings Inc. (HIPO) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on August 02, 2022, with Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HIPO) stock priced at $0.8646, down -1.12% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.8943 and dropped to $0.83 before settling in for the closing price of $0.86. HIPO’s price has ranged from $0.73 to $10.82 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -442.80%. With a float of $458.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $561.62 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 645 employees.

Hippo Holdings Inc. (HIPO) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Insurance – Specialty Industry. The insider ownership of Hippo Holdings Inc. is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 46.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 24, was worth 101,299. In this transaction President of this company bought 27,000 shares at a rate of $3.75, taking the stock ownership to the 2,905,609 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 19, when Company’s Director bought 6,000 for $3.72, making the entire transaction worth $22,320. This insider now owns 11,813 shares in total.

Hippo Holdings Inc. (HIPO) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.12 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -407.24 while generating a return on equity of -69.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -442.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HIPO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Hippo Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.46, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hippo Holdings Inc. (HIPO)

Looking closely at Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HIPO), its last 5-days average volume was 2.63 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.65 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Hippo Holdings Inc.’s (HIPO) raw stochastic average was set at 7.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 62.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.82% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 87.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0020, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.1639. However, in the short run, Hippo Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.8845. Second resistance stands at $0.9216. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9488. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8202, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7930. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7559.

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HIPO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 477.04 million, the company has a total of 568,104K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 91,200 K while annual income is -371,400 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 24,500 K while its latest quarter income was -67,600 K.

