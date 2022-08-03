$3.05M in average volume shows that Honeywell International Inc. (HON) is heading in the right direction

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ: HON) kicked off on August 02, 2022, at the price of $191.13, down -1.49% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $191.345 and dropped to $188.66 before settling in for the closing price of $191.99. Over the past 52 weeks, HON has traded in a range of $167.35-$236.86.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -2.60% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 17.80%. With a float of $649.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $679.00 million.

The firm has a total of 99000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.14, operating margin of +19.61, and the pretax margin is +21.04.

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of Honeywell International Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 75.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 28, was worth 952,090. In this transaction SrVP & Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 5,011 shares at a rate of $190.00, taking the stock ownership to the 43,625 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 10, when Company’s Chairman and CEO sold 40,000 for $194.52, making the entire transaction worth $7,780,800. This insider now owns 165,015 shares in total.

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $2.1 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $2.03) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +16.12 while generating a return on equity of 30.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.40% during the next five years compared to 5.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ: HON) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Honeywell International Inc.’s (HON) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.57. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 112.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.33, a number that is poised to hit 2.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Honeywell International Inc., HON], we can find that recorded value of 3.14 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.05.

During the past 100 days, Honeywell International Inc.’s (HON) raw stochastic average was set at 55.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $182.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $197.29. Now, the first resistance to watch is $190.76. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $192.39. The third major resistance level sits at $193.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $188.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $187.02. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $185.39.

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ: HON) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 122.85 billion has total of 673,692K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 34,392 M in contrast with the sum of 5,542 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 8,953 M and last quarter income was 1,261 M.