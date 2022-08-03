42.04% percent quarterly performance for ReneSola Ltd (SOL) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on August 02, 2022, with ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) stock priced at $6.01, up 8.25% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.69 and dropped to $6.00 before settling in for the closing price of $6.18. SOL’s price has ranged from $3.46 to $9.72 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Technology Sector giant was -0.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 76.20%. With a float of $42.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $66.92 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 164 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.45, operating margin of +17.73, and the pretax margin is +9.28.

ReneSola Ltd (SOL) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Solar Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 29, was worth 410,692. In this transaction CFO of this company bought 92,707 shares at a rate of $4.43, taking the stock ownership to the 12,749,559 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 22, when Company’s CFO bought 492,241 for $4.57, making the entire transaction worth $2,249,541. This insider now owns 12,656,852 shares in total.

ReneSola Ltd (SOL) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.02 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +8.61 while generating a return on equity of 2.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 76.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 83.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ReneSola Ltd’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 9.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.06, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ReneSola Ltd (SOL)

Looking closely at ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL), its last 5-days average volume was 1.29 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.96 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, ReneSola Ltd’s (SOL) raw stochastic average was set at 87.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.71% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 77.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.86. However, in the short run, ReneSola Ltd’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.92. Second resistance stands at $7.15. The third major resistance level sits at $7.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.77. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.54.

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 371.16 million, the company has a total of 67,135K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 79,660 K while annual income is 6,860 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,510 K while its latest quarter income was -1,690 K.