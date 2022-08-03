5.87% volatility in Azul S.A. (AZUL) last month: This is a red flag warning

Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) on August 02, 2022, started off the session at the price of $6.73, plunging -4.54% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.77 and dropped to $6.50 before settling in for the closing price of $6.83. Within the past 52 weeks, AZUL’s price has moved between $6.12 and $23.36.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 8.40% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 61.50%. With a float of $89.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $139.46 million.

In an organization with 12944 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Azul S.A. (AZUL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$1.05) by -$0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 61.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) Trading Performance Indicators

Azul S.A. (AZUL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.05, a number that is poised to hit -0.84 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Azul S.A. (AZUL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.81 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.47 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, Azul S.A.’s (AZUL) raw stochastic average was set at 3.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 77.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.79. However, in the short run, Azul S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.69. Second resistance stands at $6.87. The third major resistance level sits at $6.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.33. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.15.

Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 695.23 million based on 420,882K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,849 M and income totals -780,710 K. The company made 611,140 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 508,890 K in sales during its previous quarter.