5.90% volatility in CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) last month: This is a red flag warning

CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVI) kicked off on August 02, 2022, at the price of $34.50, up 4.97% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $35.69 and dropped to $33.5501 before settling in for the closing price of $33.00. Over the past 52 weeks, CVI has traded in a range of $11.22-$43.61.

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 8.70% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 109.80%. With a float of $29.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $100.50 million.

In an organization with 1429 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.49, operating margin of +1.85, and the pretax margin is +0.91.

CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +0.35 while generating a return on equity of 3.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 95.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 109.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at CVR Energy Inc.’s (CVI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.41. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.57, a number that is poised to hit 1.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CVR Energy Inc. (CVI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.91 million. That was better than the volume of 0.82 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.06.

During the past 100 days, CVR Energy Inc.’s (CVI) raw stochastic average was set at 61.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 69.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.51. However, in the short run, CVR Energy Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $35.70. Second resistance stands at $36.77. The third major resistance level sits at $37.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.49. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $31.42.

CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.37 billion has total of 100,530K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,242 M in contrast with the sum of 25,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,373 M and last quarter income was 94,000 K.