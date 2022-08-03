Search
Steve Mayer

$7.41M in average volume shows that Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) is heading in the right direction

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) on August 02, 2022, started off the session at the price of $2.25, soaring 13.66% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.61 and dropped to $2.21 before settling in for the closing price of $2.27. Within the past 52 weeks, RIDE’s price has moved between $1.49 and $8.93.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -77.00%. With a float of $175.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $196.50 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 632 employees.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Manufacturers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Lordstown Motors Corp. is 17.40%, while institutional ownership is 26.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 13, was worth 58,271. In this transaction EVP, CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER of this company sold 36,193 shares at a rate of $1.61, taking the stock ownership to the 80,474 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER bought 15,400 for $2.43, making the entire transaction worth $37,350. This insider now owns 20,000 shares in total.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.46) by $0. This company achieved a return on equity of -70.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -77.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) Trading Performance Indicators

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.02, a number that is poised to hit -0.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE)

Looking closely at Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE), its last 5-days average volume was 3.42 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 6.9 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Lordstown Motors Corp.’s (RIDE) raw stochastic average was set at 47.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 80.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 111.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.07. However, in the short run, Lordstown Motors Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.72. Second resistance stands at $2.87. The third major resistance level sits at $3.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.07. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.92.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 490.90 million based on 203,471K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -410,370 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -89,633 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Steve Mayer

134699

