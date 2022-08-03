$7.84M in average volume shows that BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on August 02, 2022, with BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) stock priced at $2.36, up 8.33% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.7399 and dropped to $2.34 before settling in for the closing price of $2.40. BKSY’s price has ranged from $1.00 to $13.20 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -705.70%. With a float of $93.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $115.48 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 210 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -43.92, operating margin of -298.48, and the pretax margin is -715.84.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Scientific & Technical Instruments Industry. The insider ownership of BlackSky Technology Inc. is 3.00%, while institutional ownership is 30.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 25, was worth 32,400. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 12,000 shares at a rate of $2.70, taking the stock ownership to the 451,146 shares.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -715.84 while generating a return on equity of -108.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -705.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are BlackSky Technology Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.63 and is forecasted to reach -0.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY)

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) saw its 5-day average volume 1.51 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.89 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, BlackSky Technology Inc.’s (BKSY) raw stochastic average was set at 58.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 155.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.91. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.78 in the near term. At $2.96, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.16. The third support level lies at $1.98 if the price breaches the second support level.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 290.78 million, the company has a total of 120,942K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 34,090 K while annual income is -245,640 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 13,900 K while its latest quarter income was -19,990 K.