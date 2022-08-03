A look at Astra Space Inc.’s (ASTR) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) on August 02, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.44, soaring 6.16% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.585 and dropped to $1.43 before settling in for the closing price of $1.46. Within the past 52 weeks, ASTR’s price has moved between $1.19 and $13.58.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 90.00%. With a float of $172.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $263.65 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 324 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Aerospace & Defense industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Astra Space Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 40.60%.

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.25) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 90.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 7.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 102.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.60, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Astra Space Inc. (ASTR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 5.1 million, its volume of 1.82 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Astra Space Inc.’s (ASTR) raw stochastic average was set at 10.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 88.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.7318, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.8891. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.6133 in the near term. At $1.6767, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7683. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4583, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3667. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.3033.

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 398.01 million based on 264,153K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -257,780 K. The company made 3,910 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -85,710 K in sales during its previous quarter.