A look at Integrated Media Technology Limited’s (IMTE) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on August 02, 2022, with Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) stock priced at $1.41, up 22.86% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.84 and dropped to $1.40 before settling in for the closing price of $1.40. IMTE’s price has ranged from $1.31 to $38.48 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Communication Services Sector giant was -56.70%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 70.10%. With a float of $5.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $9.02 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 13 employees.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia Industry. The insider ownership of Integrated Media Technology Limited is 15.78%, while institutional ownership is 0.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 20, was worth 3,707,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 1,685,000 shares at a rate of $2.20, taking the stock ownership to the 210,001 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 20, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 1,685,000 for $2.20, making the entire transaction worth $3,707,000. This insider now owns 210,001 shares in total.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 70.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Integrated Media Technology Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 249.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.55

Technical Analysis of Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE)

Looking closely at Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE), its last 5-days average volume was 1.73 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, Integrated Media Technology Limited’s (IMTE) raw stochastic average was set at 1.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 121.38% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 300.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.0314, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.3473. However, in the short run, Integrated Media Technology Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.9067. Second resistance stands at $2.0933. The third major resistance level sits at $2.3467. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4667, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2133. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.0267.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 24.99 million, the company has a total of 9,329K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 150 K while annual income is -4,340 K.