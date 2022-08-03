A look at NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s (NXPI) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On August 02, 2022, NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) opened at $183.74, lower -2.18% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $183.80 and dropped to $179.665 before settling in for the closing price of $184.50. Price fluctuations for NXPI have ranged from $140.33 to $239.91 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 3.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 27.60% at the time writing. With a float of $261.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $262.58 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 31000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.49, operating margin of +23.36, and the pretax margin is +19.71.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of NXP Semiconductors N.V. is 0.32%, while institutional ownership is 93.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 24,039. In this transaction Director of this company bought 135 shares at a rate of $178.07, taking the stock ownership to the 9,039 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 01, when Company’s Director sold 4,700 for $233.90, making the entire transaction worth $1,099,330. This insider now owns 10,007 shares in total.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $3.35) by $0.2. This company achieved a net margin of +16.91 while generating a return on equity of 24.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.05% during the next five years compared to 63.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.79. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.16, a number that is poised to hit 3.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 13.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI)

Looking closely at NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI), its last 5-days average volume was 2.52 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.91 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.76.

During the past 100 days, NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s (NXPI) raw stochastic average was set at 69.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $169.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $191.85. However, in the short run, NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $182.96. Second resistance stands at $185.45. The third major resistance level sits at $187.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $178.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $177.18. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $174.69.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) Key Stats

There are currently 262,598K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 46.76 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 11,063 M according to its annual income of 1,871 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,312 M and its income totaled 670,000 K.