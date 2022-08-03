A major move is in the offing as Harsco Corporation (HSC) market cap hits 418.69 million

A new trading day began on August 02, 2022, with Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) stock priced at $4.79, up 9.37% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.68 and dropped to $4.78 before settling in for the closing price of $4.80. HSC’s price has ranged from $4.36 to $20.75 over the past 52 weeks.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 5.00% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 144.40%. With a float of $77.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $79.36 million.

The firm has a total of 12000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.78, operating margin of +4.07, and the pretax margin is +2.03.

Harsco Corporation (HSC) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of Harsco Corporation is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 97.24%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 28, was worth 23,560. In this transaction SVP and CFO of this company bought 2,000 shares at a rate of $11.78, taking the stock ownership to the 4,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 28, when Company’s Chairman, President and CEO bought 25,000 for $11.92, making the entire transaction worth $298,000. This insider now owns 701,776 shares in total.

Harsco Corporation (HSC) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.01 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +1.20 while generating a return on equity of 3.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 144.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 17.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Harsco Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.16, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Harsco Corporation (HSC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Harsco Corporation, HSC], we can find that recorded value of 1.2 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, Harsco Corporation’s (HSC) raw stochastic average was set at 9.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 58.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 93.98% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 62.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.26. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.69. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.14. The third major resistance level sits at $6.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.34. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.89.

Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 418.69 million, the company has a total of 79,418K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,848 M while annual income is -3,250 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 452,800 K while its latest quarter income was -39,840 K.