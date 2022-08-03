Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

A major move is in the offing as Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) market cap hits 874.76 million

Markets

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) on August 02, 2022, started off the session at the price of $3.255, soaring 4.56% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.45 and dropped to $3.23 before settling in for the closing price of $3.29. Within the past 52 weeks, NNDM’s price has moved between $2.17 and $6.98.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 196.20%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 28.10%. With a float of $252.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $254.29 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 345 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -48.63, operating margin of -791.38, and the pretax margin is -1960.64.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Computer Hardware industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Nano Dimension Ltd. is 0.83%, while institutional ownership is 21.60%.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.04) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -1913.44 while generating a return on equity of -19.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) Trading Performance Indicators

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 29.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 43.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.86

Technical Analysis of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM)

Looking closely at Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM), its last 5-days average volume was 1.64 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Nano Dimension Ltd.’s (NNDM) raw stochastic average was set at 70.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.86% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.75. However, in the short run, Nano Dimension Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.52. Second resistance stands at $3.59. The third major resistance level sits at $3.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.15. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.08.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 874.76 million based on 248,822K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 10,490 K and income totals -200,780 K. The company made 10,430 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -33,090 K in sales during its previous quarter.

