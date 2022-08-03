A major move is in the offing as NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) market cap hits 1.26 billion

On August 02, 2022, NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) opened at $10.00, higher 0.69% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.7007 and dropped to $9.77 before settling in for the closing price of $10.13. Price fluctuations for NEO have ranged from $6.85 to $54.74 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 15.90% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -286.40% at the time writing. With a float of $121.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $123.63 million.

The firm has a total of 2000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of NeoGenomics Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 94.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07, was worth 58,693. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 3,209 shares at a rate of $18.29, taking the stock ownership to the 98,516 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 21, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 1,846 for $35.00, making the entire transaction worth $64,610. This insider now owns 11,689 shares in total.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.23) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -286.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.30% during the next five years compared to 29.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [NeoGenomics Inc., NEO], we can find that recorded value of 2.08 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.94 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.67.

During the past 100 days, NeoGenomics Inc.’s (NEO) raw stochastic average was set at 27.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 76.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.68% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 106.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.85. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.68. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $11.15. The third major resistance level sits at $11.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.29. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.82.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) Key Stats

There are currently 124,758K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.26 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 484,330 K according to its annual income of -8,350 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 117,170 K and its income totaled -49,410 K.