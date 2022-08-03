Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) average volume reaches $2.67M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Markets

A new trading day began on August 02, 2022, with ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) stock priced at $14.08, up 6.38% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.06 and dropped to $13.80 before settling in for the closing price of $14.11. ACAD’s price has ranged from $12.24 to $28.06 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 94.60%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 41.60%. With a float of $160.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $161.23 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +97.53, operating margin of -35.20, and the pretax margin is -34.60.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 92.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 09, was worth 11,695. In this transaction EVP, Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 653 shares at a rate of $17.91, taking the stock ownership to the 3,342 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 02, when Company’s CEO sold 5,483 for $18.18, making the entire transaction worth $99,691. This insider now owns 75,875 shares in total.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.7 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -34.67 while generating a return on equity of -28.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 41.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.00% during the next five years compared to 14.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)

Looking closely at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD), its last 5-days average volume was 1.43 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.74.

During the past 100 days, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (ACAD) raw stochastic average was set at 17.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 56.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 96.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.51. However, in the short run, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.45. Second resistance stands at $15.88. The third major resistance level sits at $16.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.36. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.93.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.44 billion, the company has a total of 161,785K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 484,150 K while annual income is -167,870 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 115,470 K while its latest quarter income was -113,060 K.

