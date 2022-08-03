Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) is expecting -3.53% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTL) kicked off on August 02, 2022, at the price of $9.29, down -3.22% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.35 and dropped to $9.00 before settling in for the closing price of $9.32. Over the past 52 weeks, ASTL has traded in a range of $7.75-$13.65.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 953.70%. With a float of $135.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $147.96 million.

The firm has a total of 2696 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.77, operating margin of +37.07, and the pretax margin is +30.39.

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Steel Industry. The insider ownership of Algoma Steel Group Inc. is 15.40%, while institutional ownership is 65.90%.

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $1.57) by -$0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +22.54 while generating a return on equity of 97.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 953.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Algoma Steel Group Inc.’s (ASTL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.46. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.57, a number that is poised to hit 1.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Algoma Steel Group Inc., ASTL], we can find that recorded value of 2.3 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Algoma Steel Group Inc.’s (ASTL) raw stochastic average was set at 26.74%, which indicates a significant increase from 22.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.25. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.47. The third major resistance level sits at $9.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.77. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.55.

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.36 billion has total of 146,385K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,036 M in contrast with the sum of 684,270 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,389 M and last quarter income was 359,020 K.