AMETEK Inc. (AME) is 8.47% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

AMETEK Inc. (NYSE: AME) kicked off on August 02, 2022, at the price of $131.93, up 1.99% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $131.93 and dropped to $124.3586 before settling in for the closing price of $122.38. Over the past 52 weeks, AME has traded in a range of $106.17-$148.07.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 7.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 12.70%. With a float of $229.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $231.48 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 18500 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.98, operating margin of +23.59, and the pretax margin is +22.05.

AMETEK Inc. (AME) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of AMETEK Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 89.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 28, was worth 81,814. In this transaction Director of this company sold 615 shares at a rate of $133.03, taking the stock ownership to the 9,560 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 25, when Company’s Director sold 5,160 for $133.37, making the entire transaction worth $688,186. This insider now owns 26,078 shares in total.

AMETEK Inc. (AME) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.27) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +17.85 while generating a return on equity of 15.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.20% during the next five years compared to 14.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

AMETEK Inc. (NYSE: AME) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at AMETEK Inc.’s (AME) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.78. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 36.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.48, a number that is poised to hit 1.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AMETEK Inc. (AME)

The latest stats from [AMETEK Inc., AME] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.23 million was superior to 1.08 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.03.

During the past 100 days, AMETEK Inc.’s (AME) raw stochastic average was set at 61.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.24% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $115.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $129.46. Now, the first resistance to watch is $129.71. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $134.60. The third major resistance level sits at $137.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $122.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $119.46. The third support level lies at $114.56 if the price breaches the second support level.

AMETEK Inc. (NYSE: AME) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 27.68 billion has total of 230,910K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,547 M in contrast with the sum of 990,050 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,459 M and last quarter income was 272,450 K.