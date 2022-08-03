Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 0 K

Search
On August 02, 2022, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT) opened at $20.06, lower -3.75% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.47 and dropped to $19.44 before settling in for the closing price of $20.26. Price fluctuations for ARQT have ranged from $13.59 to $26.13 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -9.80% at the time writing. With a float of $49.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $50.51 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 147 workers is very important to gauge.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is 4.20%, while institutional ownership is 89.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 18, was worth 146,374. In this transaction Director of this company sold 6,000 shares at a rate of $24.40, taking the stock ownership to the 180,208 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 08, when Company’s Chief Technical Officer sold 2,197 for $25.41, making the entire transaction worth $55,835. This insider now owns 256,649 shares in total.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$1.5) by $0.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 10.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.67, a number that is poised to hit -1.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -4.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT)

The latest stats from [Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc., ARQT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.89 million was superior to 0.35 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.65.

During the past 100 days, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc.’s (ARQT) raw stochastic average was set at 38.21%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 89.26% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 73.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.34. Now, the first resistance to watch is $20.17. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $20.83. The third major resistance level sits at $21.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.77. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $18.11.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT) Key Stats

There are currently 51,418K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 919.62 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -206,360 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -64,324 K.

