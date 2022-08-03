Search
Shaun Noe
Asana Inc. (ASAN) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 15.38% last month.

On August 02, 2022, Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) opened at $19.06, higher 5.74% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.75 and dropped to $19.02 before settling in for the closing price of $19.51. Price fluctuations for ASAN have ranged from $16.19 to $145.79 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -24.70% at the time writing. With a float of $71.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $189.59 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1666 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +89.72, operating margin of -70.07, and the pretax margin is -75.34.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Asana Inc. is 23.60%, while institutional ownership is 57.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 22, was worth 58,295. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 3,203 shares at a rate of $18.20, taking the stock ownership to the 609,276 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 22, when Company’s GC, Corporate Secretary sold 1,249 for $18.20, making the entire transaction worth $22,732. This insider now owns 170,629 shares in total.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 4/29/2022, the company posted -$0.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.36) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -76.19 while generating a return on equity of -301.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Asana Inc. (ASAN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.78, a number that is poised to hit -0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Asana Inc. (ASAN)

The latest stats from [Asana Inc., ASAN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.25 million was inferior to 4.53 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.58.

During the past 100 days, Asana Inc.’s (ASAN) raw stochastic average was set at 14.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 83.38% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 107.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $54.50. Now, the first resistance to watch is $21.25. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $21.86. The third major resistance level sits at $22.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.40. The third support level lies at $17.79 if the price breaches the second support level.

Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) Key Stats

There are currently 190,259K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.67 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 378,440 K according to its annual income of -288,340 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 120,650 K and its income totaled -98,870 K.

