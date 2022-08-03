Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) kicked off at the price of $6.68: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on August 02, 2022, with AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS) stock priced at $6.80, down -3.33% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.978 and dropped to $6.57 before settling in for the closing price of $6.91. ASTS’s price has ranged from $4.84 to $13.21 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 67.30%. With a float of $41.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $51.73 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 386 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -223.06, operating margin of -699.28, and the pretax margin is -587.91.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. The insider ownership of AST SpaceMobile Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 22.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 18, was worth 28,985. In this transaction Director of this company bought 3,400 shares at a rate of $8.53, taking the stock ownership to the 3,400 shares.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2021, the company reported earnings of -$0.06 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -152.95 while generating a return on equity of -14.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 67.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are AST SpaceMobile Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 15.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 88.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.59, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS)

Looking closely at AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS), its last 5-days average volume was 0.93 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, AST SpaceMobile Inc.’s (ASTS) raw stochastic average was set at 14.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 55.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 77.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.19. However, in the short run, AST SpaceMobile Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.92. Second resistance stands at $7.15. The third major resistance level sits at $7.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.33. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.10.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.10 billion, the company has a total of 181,663K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 12,410 K while annual income is -18,970 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,390 K while its latest quarter income was -10,720 K.

134699

