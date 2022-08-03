Search
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 2.44 million

On August 02, 2022, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) opened at $25.24, higher 0.16% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.465 and dropped to $24.81 before settling in for the closing price of $25.23. Price fluctuations for AXTA have ranged from $21.44 to $34.12 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 1.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 120.90% at the time writing. With a float of $219.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $221.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 12000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.65, operating margin of +11.41, and the pretax margin is +7.71.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 04, was worth 49,280. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,000 shares at a rate of $24.64, taking the stock ownership to the 20,320 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 02, when Company’s SVP, Global Refinish sold 24,000 for $31.46, making the entire transaction worth $755,040. This insider now owns 27,337 shares in total.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.4) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +5.98 while generating a return on equity of 18.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 120.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.75% during the next five years compared to 48.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.17. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.92, a number that is poised to hit 0.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA)

Looking closely at Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA), its last 5-days average volume was 3.32 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.85.

During the past 100 days, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s (AXTA) raw stochastic average was set at 53.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.24% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.84. However, in the short run, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $25.55. Second resistance stands at $25.84. The third major resistance level sits at $26.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.53. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $24.24.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) Key Stats

There are currently 220,548K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.43 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,416 M according to its annual income of 263,900 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,235 M and its income totaled 44,100 K.

