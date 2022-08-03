Axonics Inc. (AXNX) posted a 12.98% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Axonics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX) on August 02, 2022, started off the session at the price of $66.75, soaring 6.78% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $72.00 and dropped to $66.74 before settling in for the closing price of $66.66. Within the past 52 weeks, AXNX’s price has moved between $38.41 and $79.81.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -25.20%. With a float of $42.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $45.14 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 517 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +60.17, operating margin of -37.38, and the pretax margin is -43.98.

Axonics Inc. (AXNX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Devices industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 05, was worth 315,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 5,250 shares at a rate of $60.00, taking the stock ownership to the 14,761 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 01, when Company’s Director sold 1,750 for $62.71, making the entire transaction worth $109,742. This insider now owns 20,011 shares in total.

Axonics Inc. (AXNX) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.63) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of -44.41 while generating a return on equity of -20.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -25.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Axonics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX) Trading Performance Indicators

Axonics Inc. (AXNX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 9.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 17.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.81, a number that is poised to hit -0.54 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Axonics Inc. (AXNX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.52 million, its volume of 0.91 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.97.

During the past 100 days, Axonics Inc.’s (AXNX) raw stochastic average was set at 97.56%, which indicates a significant increase from 92.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 67.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $57.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $56.98. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $73.21 in the near term. At $75.23, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $78.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $67.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $64.71. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $62.69.

Axonics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.33 billion based on 47,070K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 180,290 K and income totals -80,070 K. The company made 48,420 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -22,670 K in sales during its previous quarter.