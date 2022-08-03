Baidu Inc. (BIDU) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 19,536 M

A new trading day began on August 02, 2022, with Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) stock priced at $129.85, down -0.63% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $136.20 and dropped to $128.50 before settling in for the closing price of $135.01. BIDU’s price has ranged from $101.62 to $182.60 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 12.00% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -56.80%. With a float of $273.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $359.37 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 45500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.34, operating margin of +8.45, and the pretax margin is +9.41.

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Baidu Inc. is 15.60%, while institutional ownership is 47.90%.

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2021, the company reported earnings of $2.3 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +7.93 while generating a return on equity of 5.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -56.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.85% during the next five years compared to -2.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Baidu Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.13, a number that is poised to hit 10.57 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 61.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Baidu Inc. (BIDU)

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) saw its 5-day average volume 2.49 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.23.

During the past 100 days, Baidu Inc.’s (BIDU) raw stochastic average was set at 57.08%, which indicates a significant increase from 30.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $142.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $145.63. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $137.41 in the near term. At $140.65, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $145.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $129.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $125.25. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $122.01.

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 48.21 billion, the company has a total of 345,542K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 19,536 M while annual income is 1,605 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,482 M while its latest quarter income was -140,000 K.