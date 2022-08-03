Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Search
On August 02, 2022, Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTTX) opened at $2.79, lower -22.02% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.80 and dropped to $2.09 before settling in for the closing price of $2.77. Price fluctuations for BTTX have ranged from $0.91 to $29.40 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 37.00% at the time writing. With a float of $12.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $23.41 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 44 employees.

Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Better Therapeutics Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 14.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 24, was worth 4,000. In this transaction the insider of this company bought 2,281 shares at a rate of $1.75, taking the stock ownership to the 2,281 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 14, when Company’s Director bought 15,000 for $1.39, making the entire transaction worth $20,846. This insider now owns 15,000 shares in total.

Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.38) by -$0.03. This company achieved a return on equity of -219.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 9.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.15, a number that is poised to hit -0.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -4.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX)

Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTTX) saw its 5-day average volume 10.88 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 3.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, Better Therapeutics Inc.’s (BTTX) raw stochastic average was set at 29.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 54.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 185.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 207.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.92. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.61 in the near term. At $3.06, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.64. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.19.

Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTTX) Key Stats

There are currently 23,607K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 38.73 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -40,340 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -9,662 K.

