Can AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (ACRX) hike of 3.33% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on August 02, 2022, with AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) stock priced at $0.1959, up 8.72% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2221 and dropped to $0.194 before settling in for the closing price of $0.20. ACRX’s price has ranged from $0.16 to $1.25 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales slided by -30.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 38.20%. With a float of $145.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $145.62 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 43 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -33.18, operating margin of -1294.78, and the pretax margin is -1245.35.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 13.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 07, was worth 10,333. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 46,400 shares at a rate of $0.22, taking the stock ownership to the 1,016,919 shares.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.06 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -1245.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.27, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX)

The latest stats from [AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc., ACRX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.29 million was inferior to 1.52 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (ACRX) raw stochastic average was set at 19.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.82% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 118.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2309, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4232. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2280. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2391. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2561. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1999, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1829. The third support level lies at $0.1718 if the price breaches the second support level.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 30.96 million, the company has a total of 147,114K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,820 K while annual income is -35,100 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 440 K while its latest quarter income was -8,670 K.