Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Can AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (ACRX) hike of 3.33% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Company News

A new trading day began on August 02, 2022, with AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) stock priced at $0.1959, up 8.72% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2221 and dropped to $0.194 before settling in for the closing price of $0.20. ACRX’s price has ranged from $0.16 to $1.25 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now

While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.

Sign up here to get your free report now. .

Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales slided by -30.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 38.20%. With a float of $145.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $145.62 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 43 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -33.18, operating margin of -1294.78, and the pretax margin is -1245.35.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 13.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 07, was worth 10,333. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 46,400 shares at a rate of $0.22, taking the stock ownership to the 1,016,919 shares.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.06 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -1245.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.27, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX)

The latest stats from [AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc., ACRX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.29 million was inferior to 1.52 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (ACRX) raw stochastic average was set at 19.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.82% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 118.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2309, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4232. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2280. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2391. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2561. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1999, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1829. The third support level lies at $0.1718 if the price breaches the second support level.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 30.96 million, the company has a total of 147,114K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,820 K while annual income is -35,100 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 440 K while its latest quarter income was -8,670 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...
Trading Directions

What to Expect When Snap Inc. (SNAP) Reports Quarterly Earnings?

0
Snapchat, a social media platform owned by Snap Inc....

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) volume exceeds 2.48 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Sana Meer -
Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) on August 02, 2022, started off the session at the price of $13.22, soaring 3.56% from the previous trading day....
Read more

T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) volume exceeds 16.26 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Shaun Noe -
August 02, 2022, T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) trading session started at the price of $0.1194, that was 1.34% jump from the session before....
Read more

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) 20 Days SMA touches 8.13%: The odds favor the bear

Steve Mayer -
On August 02, 2022, Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) opened at $3.16, higher 4.09% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST GROWTH STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that we

think can explode over the next 12 months.

134709

SPECIAL GIFT

134710
134711
134712

  What you will Get ?

   Best Growth

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

134713

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW

134702

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST INFLATION STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that

we think can explode over the next 12 months.

134703

SPECIAL GIFT

134704
134705
134706

  What you will Get ?

   Best Inflation

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW