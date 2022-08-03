Search
Can Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s (HMY) hike of 4.85% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Analyst Insights

August 02, 2022, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) trading session started at the price of $3.27, that was -0.92% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.42 and dropped to $3.22 before settling in for the closing price of $3.27. A 52-week range for HMY has been $2.92 – $5.50.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 17.90% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 603.20%. With a float of $433.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $610.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 38459 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.30, operating margin of +19.59, and the pretax margin is +14.31.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is 15.10%, while institutional ownership is 29.80%.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +11.55 while generating a return on equity of 18.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 603.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by 0.00% during the next five years compared to 31.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.76. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.07

Technical Analysis of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) saw its 5-day average volume 4.07 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 6.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s (HMY) raw stochastic average was set at 12.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 64.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.91. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.37 in the near term. At $3.49, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.09. The third support level lies at $2.97 if the price breaches the second support level.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) Key Stats

There are 616,526K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.95 billion. As of now, sales total 2,721 M while income totals 331,670 K. Its latest quarter income was 4,998 M while its last quarter net income were 77,857 K.

