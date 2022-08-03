Can Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (TMBR) drop of -25.51% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: TMBR) kicked off on August 02, 2022, at the price of $0.20, down -11.39% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.20 and dropped to $0.18 before settling in for the closing price of $0.20. Over the past 52 weeks, TMBR has traded in a range of $0.19-$1.12.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 54.70% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 72.60%. With a float of $63.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $68.57 million.

In an organization with 5 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 4.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 15, was worth 7,686. In this transaction CEO & President of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $0.38, taking the stock ownership to the 20,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 23, when Company’s Chief Medical Officer bought 10,000 for $0.47, making the entire transaction worth $4,700. This insider now owns 10,000 shares in total.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.04) by -$0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -2,020.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 72.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: TMBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (TMBR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.27, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.17 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.25 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (TMBR) raw stochastic average was set at 1.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.30% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 79.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2786, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3644. However, in the short run, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1937. Second resistance stands at $0.2094. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2187. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1687, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1594. The third support level lies at $0.1437 if the price breaches the second support level.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: TMBR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 12.21 million has total of 63,754K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 890 K in contrast with the sum of -10,640 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 80 K and last quarter income was -3,070 K.