Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Can Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (TMBR) drop of -25.51% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Analyst Insights

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: TMBR) kicked off on August 02, 2022, at the price of $0.20, down -11.39% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.20 and dropped to $0.18 before settling in for the closing price of $0.20. Over the past 52 weeks, TMBR has traded in a range of $0.19-$1.12.

Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now

While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.

Sign up here to get your free report now. .

Sponsored

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 54.70% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 72.60%. With a float of $63.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $68.57 million.

In an organization with 5 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 4.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 15, was worth 7,686. In this transaction CEO & President of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $0.38, taking the stock ownership to the 20,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 23, when Company’s Chief Medical Officer bought 10,000 for $0.47, making the entire transaction worth $4,700. This insider now owns 10,000 shares in total.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.04) by -$0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -2,020.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 72.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: TMBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (TMBR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.27, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.17 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.25 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (TMBR) raw stochastic average was set at 1.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.30% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 79.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2786, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3644. However, in the short run, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1937. Second resistance stands at $0.2094. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2187. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1687, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1594. The third support level lies at $0.1437 if the price breaches the second support level.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: TMBR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 12.21 million has total of 63,754K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 890 K in contrast with the sum of -10,640 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 80 K and last quarter income was -3,070 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...
Trading Directions

What to Expect When Snap Inc. (SNAP) Reports Quarterly Earnings?

0
Snapchat, a social media platform owned by Snap Inc....

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Investors finally get a glimpse of 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) volume hitting the figure of 1.74 million.

Sana Meer -
22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII) on August 02, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.65, soaring 7.19% from the previous...
Read more

Equity Residential (EQR) volume exceeds 1.9 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Sana Meer -
August 02, 2022, Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) trading session started at the price of $76.45, that was -1.24% drop from the session before. During...
Read more

H&R Block Inc. (HRB) volume exceeds 2.42 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Steve Mayer -
On August 02, 2022, H&R Block Inc. (NYSE: HRB) opened at $39.47, lower -0.66% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST GROWTH STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that we

think can explode over the next 12 months.

134709

SPECIAL GIFT

134710
134711
134712

  What you will Get ?

   Best Growth

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

134713

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW

134702

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST INFLATION STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that

we think can explode over the next 12 months.

134703

SPECIAL GIFT

134704
134705
134706

  What you will Get ?

   Best Inflation

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW