Can United Time Technology Co. Ltd.'s (UTME) hike of 20.63% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on August 02, 2022, with United Time Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: UTME) stock priced at $1.41, up 24.44% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.39 and dropped to $1.37 before settling in for the closing price of $1.35. UTME’s price has ranged from $1.10 to $8.30 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 23.40%. With a float of $3.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $8.27 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 221 employees.

United Time Technology Co. Ltd. (UTME) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Consumer Electronics Industry. The insider ownership of United Time Technology Co. Ltd. is 54.64%, while institutional ownership is 0.20%.

United Time Technology Co. Ltd. (UTME) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

United Time Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: UTME) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are United Time Technology Co. Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.59

Technical Analysis of United Time Technology Co. Ltd. (UTME)

United Time Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: UTME) saw its 5-day average volume 0.22 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, United Time Technology Co. Ltd.’s (UTME) raw stochastic average was set at 26.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 34.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 120.53% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 84.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4064, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.4190. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.2567 in the near term. At $2.8333, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.2767. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2367, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7933. The third support level lies at $0.2167 if the price breaches the second support level.

United Time Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: UTME) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 13.89 million, the company has a total of 8,268K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 246,899 K while annual income is -16,627 K.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) volume exceeds 3.26 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Sana Meer -
Enbridge Inc. (NYSE: ENB) on August 02, 2022, started off the session at the price of $44.74, plunging -1.21% from the previous trading day....
Read more

PerkinElmer Inc. (PKI) volume exceeds 1.43 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Shaun Noe -
August 02, 2022, PerkinElmer Inc. (NYSE: PKI) trading session started at the price of $156.93, that was -4.21% drop from the session before. During...
Read more

Edgio Inc. (EGIO) 20 Days SMA touches 16.60%: The odds favor the bear

Steve Mayer -
On August 02, 2022, Edgio Inc. (NASDAQ: EGIO) opened at $2.53, higher 5.93% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

