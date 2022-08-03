Search
CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 582,440 K

A new trading day began on August 02, 2022, with CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) stock priced at $7.90, up 6.31% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.74 and dropped to $7.76 before settling in for the closing price of $8.08. PRTS’s price has ranged from $5.90 to $20.74 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 13.90%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -437.70%. With a float of $49.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $53.25 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1529 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.15, operating margin of -1.56, and the pretax margin is -1.71.

CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. The insider ownership of CarParts.com Inc. is 7.40%, while institutional ownership is 80.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 14, was worth 70,500. In this transaction VP, General Counsel of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $7.05, taking the stock ownership to the 536,264 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 10, when Company’s VP, General Counsel sold 2,472 for $7.23, making the entire transaction worth $17,873. This insider now owns 546,264 shares in total.

CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.04 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -1.78 while generating a return on equity of -11.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -437.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to -30.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are CarParts.com Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.11, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS)

The latest stats from [CarParts.com Inc., PRTS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.87 million was inferior to 0.96 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.55.

During the past 100 days, CarParts.com Inc.’s (PRTS) raw stochastic average was set at 86.77%, which indicates a significant increase from 81.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 83.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.48. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.97. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.34. The third major resistance level sits at $9.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.38. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.01.

CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 455.79 million, the company has a total of 54,071K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 582,440 K while annual income is -10,340 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 166,050 K while its latest quarter income was 2,100 K.

