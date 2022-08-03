Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) 20 Days SMA touches 18.11%: The odds favor the bear

August 02, 2022, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) trading session started at the price of $10.27, that was 3.02% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.77 and dropped to $10.245 before settling in for the closing price of $10.27. A 52-week range for CPRX has been $4.81 – $10.72.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -48.10%. With a float of $95.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $102.78 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 76 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +84.46, operating margin of +37.20, and the pretax margin is +37.40.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 71.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 22, was worth 40,646. In this transaction Chief Medical & Reg. Officer of this company sold 6,152 shares at a rate of $6.61, taking the stock ownership to the 22,053 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 21, when Company’s Chief Medical & Reg. Officer sold 143,848 for $6.59, making the entire transaction worth $948,678. This insider now owns 22,053 shares in total.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.14) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +28.03 while generating a return on equity of 20.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 9.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.42, a number that is poised to hit 0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX)

Looking closely at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX), its last 5-days average volume was 1.73 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.46.

During the past 100 days, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (CPRX) raw stochastic average was set at 95.89%, which indicates a significant increase from 92.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.25. However, in the short run, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.82. Second resistance stands at $11.06. The third major resistance level sits at $11.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.01. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.77.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) Key Stats

There are 102,780K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.10 billion. As of now, sales total 140,830 K while income totals 39,480 K. Its latest quarter income was 43,090 K while its last quarter net income were 13,240 K.