CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 15.11% last month.

A new trading day began on August 02, 2022, with CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) stock priced at $93.95, up 3.95% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $101.28 and dropped to $93.95 before settling in for the closing price of $94.44. CF’s price has ranged from $43.19 to $113.49 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 12.20% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 187.90%. With a float of $207.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $208.60 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3000 employees.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Agricultural Inputs Industry. The insider ownership of CF Industries Holdings Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 94.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 06, was worth 634,344. In this transaction VP and Corporate Controller of this company sold 6,684 shares at a rate of $94.90, taking the stock ownership to the 45,243 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 31, when Company’s Sr. VP, Gen. Counsel & Sec sold 32,155 for $101.18, making the entire transaction worth $3,253,395. This insider now owns 25,302 shares in total.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $4.21 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 187.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.77% during the next five years compared to 41.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.43. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.75, a number that is poised to hit 6.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF)

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) saw its 5-day average volume 2.61 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.87 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.18.

During the past 100 days, CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s (CF) raw stochastic average was set at 55.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $89.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $81.79. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $101.65 in the near term. At $105.13, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $108.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $94.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $90.47. The third support level lies at $86.99 if the price breaches the second support level.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 20.29 billion, the company has a total of 208,602K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 6,538 M while annual income is 917,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,868 M while its latest quarter income was 883,000 K.