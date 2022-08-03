Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.18 million

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) kicked off on August 02, 2022, at the price of $0.6859, up 15.37% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.7497 and dropped to $0.6385 before settling in for the closing price of $0.63. Over the past 52 weeks, CEMI has traded in a range of $0.42-$3.78.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 21.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -4.30%. With a float of $29.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $30.09 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 337 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.86, operating margin of -50.20, and the pretax margin is -71.03.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. The insider ownership of Chembio Diagnostics Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 9.60%.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.29 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.21) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -70.90 while generating a return on equity of -109.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -4.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.00% during the next five years compared to -2.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Chembio Diagnostics Inc.’s (CEMI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.44, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI)

Looking closely at Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI), its last 5-days average volume was 0.68 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Chembio Diagnostics Inc.’s (CEMI) raw stochastic average was set at 66.26%, which indicates a significant increase from 53.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 89.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 90.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7064, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1066. However, in the short run, Chembio Diagnostics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.7735. Second resistance stands at $0.8172. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8847. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6623, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5948. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5511.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 21.89 million has total of 30,222K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 47,820 K in contrast with the sum of -33,900 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 18,820 K and last quarter income was -8,790 K.