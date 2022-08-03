Search
Sana Meer
China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) posted a 1.21% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Analyst Insights

August 02, 2022, China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI) trading session started at the price of $0.20, that was 6.05% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.24 and dropped to $0.20 before settling in for the closing price of $0.21. A 52-week range for CPHI has been $0.19 – $0.97.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Healthcare Sector giant was -9.10%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -12.10%. With a float of $25.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $47.37 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 236 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.23, operating margin of -29.67, and the pretax margin is -35.26.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward China Pharma Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of China Pharma Holdings Inc. is 48.84%, while institutional ownership is 1.50%.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2011, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.12) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -35.26 while generating a return on equity of -48.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 19.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.08

Technical Analysis of China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI)

Looking closely at China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI), its last 5-days average volume was 0.45 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s (CPHI) raw stochastic average was set at 9.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 58.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 74.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2245, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3834. However, in the short run, China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2356. Second resistance stands at $0.2538. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2705. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2007, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1840. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1658.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI) Key Stats

There are 48,300K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 10.36 million. As of now, sales total 9,640 K while income totals -3,400 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,600 K while its last quarter net income were -1,030 K.

