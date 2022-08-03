CNTX (Context Therapeutics Inc.) climbed 5.82 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On August 02, 2022, Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTX) opened at $1.96, higher 5.82% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.30 and dropped to $1.93 before settling in for the closing price of $1.89. Price fluctuations for CNTX have ranged from $1.27 to $10.87 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -207.90% at the time writing. With a float of $15.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $15.97 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 7 employees.

Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Context Therapeutics Inc. is 10.46%, while institutional ownership is 25.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 41,850. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 13,000 shares at a rate of $3.22, taking the stock ownership to the 820,190 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 22, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 10,000 for $5.00, making the entire transaction worth $50,000. This insider now owns 99,583 shares in total.

Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a return on equity of -53.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -207.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 29.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.00, a number that is poised to hit -0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX)

Looking closely at Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTX), its last 5-days average volume was 0.68 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Context Therapeutics Inc.’s (CNTX) raw stochastic average was set at 48.03%, which indicates a significant increase from 38.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.24% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 92.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, Context Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.2200. Second resistance stands at $2.4500. The third major resistance level sits at $2.5900. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.8500, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.7100. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.4800.

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTX) Key Stats

There are currently 15,966K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 32.60 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -10,460 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -3,438 K.