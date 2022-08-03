Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) 20 Days SMA touches 8.13%: The odds favor the bear

On August 02, 2022, Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) opened at $3.16, higher 4.09% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.355 and dropped to $3.16 before settling in for the closing price of $3.18. Price fluctuations for CRON have ranged from $2.57 to $7.61 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 166.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -418.00% at the time writing. With a float of $195.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $375.02 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 626 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -29.58, operating margin of -264.55, and the pretax margin is -525.05.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Cronos Group Inc. is 47.22%, while institutional ownership is 11.30%.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.08) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -531.48 while generating a return on equity of -25.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -418.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Cronos Group Inc. (CRON). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 25.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.91, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cronos Group Inc. (CRON)

Looking closely at Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON), its last 5-days average volume was 1.96 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Cronos Group Inc.’s (CRON) raw stochastic average was set at 42.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.26% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 63.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.76. However, in the short run, Cronos Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.39. Second resistance stands at $3.47. The third major resistance level sits at $3.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.08. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.00.

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) Key Stats

There are currently 377,896K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.49 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 74,440 K according to its annual income of -396,110 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 25,030 K and its income totaled -32,640 K.