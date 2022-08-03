Datadog Inc. (DDOG) average volume reaches $5.81M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on August 02, 2022, with Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) stock priced at $101.10, up 2.82% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $108.79 and dropped to $100.89 before settling in for the closing price of $103.45. DDOG’s price has ranged from $81.12 to $199.68 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 17.90%. With a float of $254.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $313.46 million.

The firm has a total of 3200 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +77.17, operating margin of -1.86, and the pretax margin is -1.79.

Datadog Inc. (DDOG) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Datadog Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 79.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 01, was worth 374,719. In this transaction Chief People Officer of this company sold 3,750 shares at a rate of $99.92, taking the stock ownership to the 67,804 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 01, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 15,000 for $105.25, making the entire transaction worth $1,578,750. This insider now owns 209,810 shares in total.

Datadog Inc. (DDOG) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.24 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -2.02 while generating a return on equity of -2.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Datadog Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 25.89. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 84.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.00, a number that is poised to hit 0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Datadog Inc. (DDOG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Datadog Inc., DDOG], we can find that recorded value of 5.21 million was better than the volume posted last year of 5.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 7.34.

During the past 100 days, Datadog Inc.’s (DDOG) raw stochastic average was set at 32.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 76.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 82.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $97.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $137.38. Now, the first resistance to watch is $109.81. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $113.25. The third major resistance level sits at $117.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $101.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $97.45. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $94.01.

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 30.90 billion, the company has a total of 315,017K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,029 M while annual income is -20,750 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 363,030 K while its latest quarter income was 9,740 K.