Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) last year’s performance of -64.94% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

A new trading day began on August 02, 2022, with Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) stock priced at $3.38, up 18.37% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.15 and dropped to $3.35 before settling in for the closing price of $3.32. DBD’s price has ranged from $2.12 to $11.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 3.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 71.00%. With a float of $71.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $78.70 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 22000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.12, operating margin of +4.35, and the pretax margin is -1.30.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated is 4.80%, while institutional ownership is 84.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 17, was worth 39,480. In this transaction Director of this company bought 12,000 shares at a rate of $3.29, taking the stock ownership to the 166,283 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16, when Company’s Director bought 7,152 for $3.50, making the entire transaction worth $25,032. This insider now owns 100,726 shares in total.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$1.61 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -2.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 71.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.00% during the next five years compared to 17.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.23, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.51 million, its volume of 2.55 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s (DBD) raw stochastic average was set at 32.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 98.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 130.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.60. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.27 in the near term. At $4.61, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.01. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.67.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 326.70 million, the company has a total of 78,927K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,905 M while annual income is -78,800 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 829,800 K while its latest quarter income was -183,100 K.