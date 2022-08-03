F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) 20 Days SMA touches 3.86%: The odds favor the bear

August 02, 2022, F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) trading session started at the price of $11.90, that was -1.26% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.91 and dropped to $11.77 before settling in for the closing price of $11.94. A 52-week range for FNB has been $10.48 – $14.11.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 8.20% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 44.90%.

The firm has a total of 3886 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward F.N.B. Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of F.N.B. Corporation is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 78.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 27, was worth 9,432. In this transaction Director of this company bought 800 shares at a rate of $11.79, taking the stock ownership to the 62,796 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 17, when Company’s Director bought 1,000 for $11.61, making the entire transaction worth $11,610. This insider now owns 78,097 shares in total.

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.3) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +30.38 while generating a return on equity of 8.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 44.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 9.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.96. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.09, a number that is poised to hit 0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of F.N.B. Corporation (FNB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [F.N.B. Corporation, FNB], we can find that recorded value of 1.94 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.73 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, F.N.B. Corporation’s (FNB) raw stochastic average was set at 47.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.23. Now, the first resistance to watch is $11.88. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $11.96. The third major resistance level sits at $12.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.68. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.60.

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) Key Stats

There are 351,470K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.10 billion. As of now, sales total 1,335 M while income totals 405,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 362,930 K while its last quarter net income were 109,140 K.