Search
admin
admin

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 80,705 K

Top Picks

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) kicked off on August 02, 2022, at the price of $2.10, up 61.90% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.16 and dropped to $2.05 before settling in for the closing price of $2.10. Over the past 52 weeks, DUO has traded in a range of $1.61-$28.80.

Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now

While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.

Sign up here to get your free report now. .

Sponsored

A company in the Real Estate sector has dropped its sales by -8.60% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -424.00%. With a float of $43.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $79.85 million.

In an organization with 604 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.30, operating margin of -101.58, and the pretax margin is -126.71.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Real Estate Services Industry. The insider ownership of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. is 17.39%, while institutional ownership is 0.80%.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2021, the organization reported -$3.69 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $2.09) by -$5.78. This company achieved a net margin of -124.28 while generating a return on equity of -134.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -424.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Fangdd Network Group Ltd.’s (DUO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -480.36 and is forecasted to reach -0.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.41 million. That was better than the volume of 0.16 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Fangdd Network Group Ltd.’s (DUO) raw stochastic average was set at 25.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 67.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 208.11% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 139.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.35. However, in the short run, Fangdd Network Group Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.36. Second resistance stands at $5.31. The third major resistance level sits at $6.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.09. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.14.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 18.53 million has total of 5,460K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 147,880 K in contrast with the sum of -193,770 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 80,705 K and last quarter income was -600,224 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...
Trading Directions

What to Expect When Snap Inc. (SNAP) Reports Quarterly Earnings?

0
Snapchat, a social media platform owned by Snap Inc....

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...

No matter how cynical the overall market is Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) performance over the last week is recorded 1.77%

-
Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC) on August 02, 2022, started off the session at the price of $12.85, plunging -1.86% from the previous...
Read more

$2.83M in average volume shows that Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) is heading in the right direction

Steve Mayer -
August 02, 2022, Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) trading session started at the price of $15.34, that was 3.42% jump from the session before. During...
Read more

Recent developments with Entegris Inc. (ENTG) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.23 cents.

Shaun Noe -
On August 02, 2022, Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG) opened at $106.40, lower -4.97% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST GROWTH STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that we

think can explode over the next 12 months.

134709

SPECIAL GIFT

134710
134711
134712

  What you will Get ?

   Best Growth

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

134713

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW

134702

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST INFLATION STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that

we think can explode over the next 12 months.

134703

SPECIAL GIFT

134704
134705
134706

  What you will Get ?

   Best Inflation

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW