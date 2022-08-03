Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 80,705 K

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) kicked off on August 02, 2022, at the price of $2.10, up 61.90% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.16 and dropped to $2.05 before settling in for the closing price of $2.10. Over the past 52 weeks, DUO has traded in a range of $1.61-$28.80.

A company in the Real Estate sector has dropped its sales by -8.60% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -424.00%. With a float of $43.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $79.85 million.

In an organization with 604 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.30, operating margin of -101.58, and the pretax margin is -126.71.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Real Estate Services Industry. The insider ownership of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. is 17.39%, while institutional ownership is 0.80%.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2021, the organization reported -$3.69 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $2.09) by -$5.78. This company achieved a net margin of -124.28 while generating a return on equity of -134.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -424.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Fangdd Network Group Ltd.’s (DUO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -480.36 and is forecasted to reach -0.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.41 million. That was better than the volume of 0.16 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, Fangdd Network Group Ltd.’s (DUO) raw stochastic average was set at 25.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 67.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 208.11% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 139.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.35. However, in the short run, Fangdd Network Group Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.36. Second resistance stands at $5.31. The third major resistance level sits at $6.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.09. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.14.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 18.53 million has total of 5,460K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 147,880 K in contrast with the sum of -193,770 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 80,705 K and last quarter income was -600,224 K.